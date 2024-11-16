Crisp comfortable weekend with changes ahead next week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a breezy night in southern Colorado, with wind gusts in the mountains from 30-40 mph and 20-30 mph in the plains. Thanks to the breeze, temperatures will be chilly overnight, but not quite as cold as they have been the past couple of days.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

Mostly sunny with variable wind at 5-15 mph. The temperature will be 3 degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 53;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with variable wind from 5-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 54;

Breezy on Saturday with W wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph in the morning and calming down through the day. It will be mostly sunny.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 40;

Windy in the morning with gusts up to 30 mph and easing up during the day. It will be mostly sunny and cool.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 47;

Breezy in the morning with gusts up to 25 mph and then the wind dies down in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Sunshine on Saturday with a light breeze at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/34; High: 50/54;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with breezy wind out of the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph in the morning and dying down in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy in the mountains with spotty light snow showers most likely west of the Continental Divide. Otherwise, breezy in the mountain valleys with gusts from 20-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday starts off the week back to the low 50s with some extra clouds as a storm passes through far southeastern Colorado. Current trends have I-25 mostly remaining dry from Pueblo and north, with rain showers south of Pueblo and in the eastern plains.

A stronger cold front arrives on Tuesday bringing gusty N wind and cold air with highs staying in the 30s. There is also a chance of snow on Tuesday, with a dusting up to 2 inches possible in Colorado Springs.

____

