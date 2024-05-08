Cover your plants for freezing temperatures Tuesday night

Tonight's Forecast:

Freezing or near-freezing temperatures are expected tonight in southern Colorado. Cover sensitive plants to be safe until mid-morning on Wednesday.

Freeze and frost alerts are in effect from midnight until 8 am Wednesday:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 62;

FROST ADVISORY until 8 am. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a cold morning and a cool afternoon. The winds will be from the NNW at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with chilly temperatures. Winds will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 56;

Freeze warning until 8 am. The rest of the day will be chilly with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be from the NNW at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Winds will be from the WNW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/35; High: 62/66;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with breezy WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with breezy WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be cool with high temperatures about 10 degrees below average. There is also a chance of spotty showers on Thursday, rain in the plains and I-25 corridor and a wintry mix in the mountains.

