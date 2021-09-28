Cooling trend Tuesday with scattered showers & thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Conditions associated with the Red Flag Warnings that we saw earlier today have improved, allowing for all Red Flag Warnings to expire as of 6 pm. For the rest of this evening, we'll be watching an area of low pressure over New Mexico that will keep the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain this evening. After midnight, drier conditions should return to all areas, with a dry start to our Tuesday expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 53; High: 76. Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler on Tuesday, with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm by the afternoon. Better chances for rain will be near the foothills and mountains.

PUEBLO: Low: 53; High: 81. Tuesday begins the start of a cooler stretch of weather, and along with some more delightful temps, we could also see a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: Low: 55; High: 77. Moisture will deepen along and west of the interstate on Tuesday, and as high pressure clears the path for low pressure to move into Colorado, expect at least scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 45; High: 65. Moisture will be on the rise on Tuesday, leading to cloudier skies and cooler daytime highs, along with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. A storm system that will move into the state on Tuesday will spread more moisture into Southern Colorado, with increasing clouds and isolated showers possible by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Some relief on Tuesday, with increasing clouds expected throughout the day. Areas close to I-25 may see enough moisture for a pop up storm, with dry skies expected for far eastern counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. Dry skies early will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times over the mountains and Raton Mesa.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s. Rain is much more likely for the mountains on Tuesday than for the Plains. As cold air settles in Tuesday night, a mix of rain and snow will be possible for areas above 10,000-11,000 feet.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front will move into Southern Colorado Wednesday morning, providing a much better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Snow levels will drop behind the front, with snow showers Wednesday night mixing down to 9,000 feet. Cool and showery weather will continue on Thursday, with the best chances for rain retreating to the mountains by Friday. There is a lot variability in the extended forecast however, as some energy lingers behind Wednesday's cold front. There's a chance that if the disturbance moves close to us this weekend, that rain could be more widespread than just the mountains. Too soon to tell, so stay tuned.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter