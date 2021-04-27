Cooling trend Tuesday, with rain & snow Tuesday night

Tonight's Forecast:

Even as Red Flag Warnings expire tonight at 8 pm, there still could be spotty critical fire weather conditions across the eastern Plains through midnight thanks to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Temperatures will be slow to cool across the region tonight, with 40s and 50s by Tuesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 65. Mostly cloudy and cooler on Tuesday. A cold front will push through the Pikes Peak Region around sunset, increasing our chances for rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday night. Snow may mix in during the overnight hours, with up to 1" of accumulation on grassy surfaces across northern parts of town.

PUEBLO: Low: 48; High: 72. Tuesday's cool down will bring a more seasonal feel to the forecast compared to the past couple of days. Dry skies during the day will give way to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 42; High: 68. Cooler on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night and continue into the day on Wednesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 34; High: 53. After a few summer-like days, a cool down will commence on Tuesday as our next storm rolls into Southern Colorado. A mix of rain and snow will develop by the evening before changing to all snow during the overnight hours. Snow totals from 2-5" through midday Wednesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Tuesday begins a few days of cooler weather for the Palmer Divide and northern El Paso County. A cold front that moves in Tuesday evening will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms to the forecast. This will changeover to snow during the overnight, with a few inches of snow possible by Wednesday morning.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. High fire danger will linger for one more day across the southeast Plains, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at 9 am. A cold front will move through the region late Tuesday night, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. Sunshine early with increasing clouds by the afternoon out ahead of our next storm. The rain should hold until late Tuesday night, with the potential for some snow to mix in during the overnight hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Snow and possible thundersnow will develop over the mountains during the day on Tuesday. While most of the moisture will cross our state to the north, it's possible that the higher elevations could see a few inches of fresh snow through midday Wednesday.

Extended Outlook:

A mix of rain and snow will be possible through Wednesday morning. As temperatures warm during the day, the snow will change back over to rain below 7,000 feet. At the same time, the storm will be pulling away, taking most of the moisture along with it. We'll be left with a dry and mild day on Thursday before warming up as we head towards a taste of summer by the weekend.

