Cooling late this week, with big storm potential this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

With the worst of the wind behind us and the fire danger relaxing some this evening, we'll see a breezy and cool night across Southern Colorado. Increasing clouds by Thursday morning could lead to patchy freezing drizzle and light snow across parts of the Pikes Peak Region for the morning commute.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 25; High: 44. Cooling down on Thursday, with patchy morning drizzle possible across the Pikes Peak Region. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around through the afternoon as highs only warm into the middle 40s.

PUEBLO: Low: 25; High: 52. Dry and breezy on Thursday, with decreasing clouds expected by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler than what we've seen so far this week, only topping out in the lower 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 28; High: 51. Mostly cloudy skies early will give way to a mostly sunny and cooler afternoon. Highs will only warm into the lower 50s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 20 High: 38. While we can't rule out a few snow flurries on Thursday, our weather should stay on the dry side most of the day with an increasing chance for snow showers Thursday night and Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. More clouds than sunshine on Thursday as a cooler airmass starts to settle in out ahead of a major winter storm that moves in late on Friday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. We're expecting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day across the Plains on Thursday, with a lot less wind that what we've seen so far this week.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Sunshine to the south on Thursday, with breezy conditions and seasonably mild afternoon highs.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s. Dry skies most of the day, with strong southwesterly gusts for the mountains. Snow is expected to pick up by Thursday night and Friday.

Extended Outlook:

The latest forecast continues to show the trend of a more northerly track with the weekend winter storm. This solution would favor the heaviest snowfall and the more significant impacts from the Pikes Peak Region north. As it looks right now, Denver could see way worse conditions than the Springs, but Monument could be in for some serious snow as well.

As details become clearer, we're starting to get a better handle on when the snow will arrive. Looks more like a Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning event for Colorado Springs, with the heaviest snow up towards Monument #cowx pic.twitter.com/MgAQowdBC5 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 11, 2021

Snow showers will build into the region Friday evening and continue into Saturday, with the heaviest snow from late Saturday through early Sunday. As the storm strengthens, the wind will play a major role. Expect near blizzard conditions by Sunday, with most of the snow pushing north of Colorado Springs by that time.

This is a very early/preliminary look at the Snow Accumulation forecast for Southern Colorado, courtesy of Mike Daniels. Notice how the bullseye is north, with lesser amounts from Colorado Springs south. #cowx pic.twitter.com/mLk1OPTjXy — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 11, 2021

A preliminary look at snowfall totals shows that the heavier snow will occur from Teller County and the Palmer Divide north through Denver. Travel by Sunday is likely to be extremely difficult to impossible from Monument up Fort Collins.

