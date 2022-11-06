Cooler yet less windy on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and breezy, with gusts of 15-25 mph in the plains, and up to 30 mph in the mountains. Temperatures will be slightly below average today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 24. Partly cloudy with SE wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 27. Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 33. Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 47; Low: 27. Partly cloudy with SE wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/61; Low: 32/32. Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday will be mild and breezy. Tuesday especially will be warm and dry which will elevate fire danger. Wednesday will be a very windy day with gusts possible in excess of 40 mph possible. This wind comes ahead of a cold front that drops temperatures to the 40s and 50s Thursday through the start of the weekend.

