Cooler with showers and thunderstorms this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening across the region, ending by 10-11 pm. Saturday will be cooler with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Remember to remain weather aware while you are exploring the great outdoors this weekend. Thunderstorms will be numerous all weekend in the mountains.

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

Remember that the only safe spot during lightning is in a building or a car! Explore Colorado safely this weekend. #COwx pic.twitter.com/or3y8MxUTI — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) August 19, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 73; Cool and cloudy in the morning with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 80; A cooler day with clouds. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 76; A cooler day with off and on showers and thunderstorms likely.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 65; A cool and cloudy day with showers and isolated thunderstorms likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 71; A cool and cloudy morning with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; Cloudy in the morning with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, favoring zones south of HWY 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/56; High: 70/69; A cloudy start with showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s; Cooler overall with numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be cooler than average once again with thunderstorms remaining in the forecast. Sunday rain will favor the mountains and the I-25 corridor. Then conditions slowly dry out into the middle of next week after more thunderstorms on Monday. Temperatures will return to seasonable average by the middle of next week.

