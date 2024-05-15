Cooler with rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty rain showers and thunderstorms are possible through 11 pm or midnight. Overnight and into Wednesday morning a cold front will blow through, allowing for a cooler day on Wednesday, but just as stormy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 65;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a high temperature about 5 degrees below average. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms will bring a chance of heavy rain leading to minor flooding as well as lightning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 73;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with cooler temperatures. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 70;

Partly cloudy in the morning and then clouds and thunderstorm chances move in during the afternoon and linger into the night.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 57;

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 60;

Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening with heavy rain and lightning being the main hazards.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/46; High: 65/68;

Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain showers may linger overnight and into Thursday morning as well.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s to low 60s in the mountain valleys. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, with some showers lingering overnight into Thursday morning

.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weather pattern shifts on Friday to warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will rise to the 70s and 80s on Friday and weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.