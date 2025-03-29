Cooler with periods of cloudiness and showers this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy tonight with mild overnight temperatures. There is a chance of a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow showers overnight in El Paso and Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 64;

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with the chance of a wintry mix overnight into Sunday morning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with the chance of a spotty afternoon or evening rain shower and isolated thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 68;

Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of an afternoon or evening shower.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 56;

There is a chance of snow showers in the morning with a midday break before a chance of afternoon rain or isolated thunderstorms, transitioning to snow chances at night. In between the periodic showers, it will be mostly cloudy with cool temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 59;

There is a chance of morning light rain, then partly to mostly cloudy conditions during the day. There is a chance of afternoon to evening rain and thunderstorms as well, transitioning to light snow overnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s-70s;

The plains will mostly be dry on Saturday, but spotty rain and thunderstorms are expected to pop up along and north of HWY 50 during the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/41; High: 65/69;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Wind will be gusting to 35 mph, and humidity will drop to about 15%.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will be cooler with mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday. There is a chance of periodic snow showers on the mountain tops with a few spotty rain showers for the valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even cooler with highs dropping to the 40s to low 60s. It will be mostly cloudy with drizzle possible in the plains in the morning, with light snow in El Paso County. There will be some sunshine peeking through during the afternoon. Another round of rain showers will be possible in the plains and spotty snow in the mountains in the evening.

____

