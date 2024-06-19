Cooler with clouds and spotty showers on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

We will see a surge of moisture and clouds move into eastern Colorado overnight. There is a chance of overnight thunderstorms and rain showers for the plains up to I-25. Some rain showers will linger into early Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 68;

Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning and again in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 73;

Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 71;

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible during the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 66;

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s;

Early morning thunderstorms are possible with another round of afternoon storms on Wednesday in the plains. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/52; High: 66/71;

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday is warmer just in time for the first day of summer with highs back to the 70s in the mountains and 80s/90s in the plains. There will be lingering afternoon thunderstorms across the region through the end of the week.

