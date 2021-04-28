Cooler Wednesday, with periodic rain & snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Strong energy moving across the state this evening will bring additional showers and thunderstorms to parts of Southern Colorado. Main threat for thunderstorms will be across the Palmer Divide and areas around the Pikes Peak Region. As colder air filters in,snow could mix in with rain. Accumulations however should remain above 7,000 feet.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 36; High: 50. Rain showers will continue on Wednesday across the Pikes Peak Region. Early in the morning, some snow showers could mix in with the rain, but we shouldn't see any accumulations in the city. A few isolated thunderstorms may develop by the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 41; High: 57. Cooler and unsettled on Wednesday, with around 10-15 degrees of cooling expected. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon hours.

CANON CITY: Low: 43; High: 57. Our weather cools briefly on Wednesday behind Tuesday night's cold front. We'll also be unsettled throughout the day, with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 41. It will be cold enough for snow in Teller County, with 2-4" possible through Wednesday morning. As temperatures warm during the day, scattered rain and snow showers will be possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. Overnight and morning snow showers across the Palmer Divide may bring 1-3" of snow to some areas, with slushy conditions possible for the morning commute. The snow should turn to rain by the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s. After seeing more Red Flag Warnings today across the Plains, we'll see some moisture return to the forecast on Wednesday. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. Rain and snow showers overnight tonight will give way to showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as highs warm into the 40s and lower 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s. Heavy snow over the mountains is expected over the next 12-18 hours, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Wednesday. Some mountain areas could pick up as much as 6-10" of snow, with the highest totals expected over 10,000 feet.

Extended Outlook:

Rain and snow will exit our forecast by Wednesday evening, leaving us dry and mild on Thursday. Summer-like weather will make a fast return beginning Friday as highs climb by 10-15 degrees. Further warming is expected on Saturday, with 80s and 90s for the lower elevations. Our next storm system will cool us down late Sunday and Monday, with rain and thunderstorms returning to the forecast.

