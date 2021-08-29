Cooler weather on Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a cold front passed through late Saturday night, today will be cooler than average in southern Colorado. There is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains today and the plains will likely be dry.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 56. Comfortable today with a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 57. Warm but not too hot today with partly cloudy conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 56. A comfortable day with showers likely in the hills.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 71; Low: 48. Much cooler today with a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-70s with a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 20s. Comfortable today with a few clouds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 60s. Comfortable today with showers in the mountains to the west, with a low chance they will make it to I-25.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, favoring the southern mountains including the Sangre De Cristos today.

Extended Outlook:

The heat returns by Monday with 90s in the plains through Wednesday. Then, remnants of Hurricane Nora off the western Mexico coast will move into Colorado Wednesday through Saturday which will increase rain chances and cloud cover and cool us down.

