Cooler weather ahead for the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A few stray showers and thunderstorms will diminish by 10 pm. A windy cold front will arrive early Saturday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 61; High: 82. Windy in the morning, gusting up to 40 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 63; High: 89. Still warm and windy for the first half of the day.

CANON CITY: Low: 62; High: 88. Sunny with partly cloudy conditions and a breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 52; High: 74. Cooler day with partly cloudy sky conditions and a breeze.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Very windy in the morning and reaching the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Mid to upper 80s with strong wind gusts, especially in the morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Low 80s with sunshine and gusty winds by mid-morning.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. The cold front in the plains will have little impact in the mountains. It will be another very warm day in the upper 80s to even a few low 90s.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will slowly warm back up to the 80s and 90s into next week. There is a slight chance of showers early next week.

