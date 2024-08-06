Cooler Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms and hail possible

Today’s Forecast:

After last night's cold front and thunderstorms, highs today will be around 5-10 degrees cooler region-wide. The cool down will drop highs down to the 80s and 90s on the Plains, near average today for most areas.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop by early this afternoon in the mountains before reaching the I-25 corridor late this afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms could briefly produce severe hail up to 1" in diameter and severe wind gusts to 60 mph. Storms will also be capable of frequent lightning and brief, heavy rainfall.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 41. Near average highs today will feel pretty nice after spending the first five days of August in the 90s. Much like yesterday, storms will develop towards the late afternoon and evening hours and will be capable of heavy rain, 1" hail and gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 64. After hitting triple digits for the first time this month on Monday, highs today will be around 5-10 degrees cooler. Towards the evening hours, we'll see the potential for spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 65. Cooler from yesterday, but still some summer time heat on Tuesday, along with some garden variety summer time showers and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 49. Highs will be cooler today up in Teller County, with another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. A nice and mellow morning will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, 1" hail and frequent lightning.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. On Tuesday on the Plains, we'll swap out triple digits for 90s, offering us a brief respite from the scorching heat. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible on the Plains this evening, favoring areas closest to the I-25 corridor versus areas near the Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Dry skies early will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms in Huerfano and Las Animas counties are not expected to turn severe, but could still produce heavy rain in some areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A quiet morning will give way to blossoming storms by early this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will continue in the high country until past sunset, with heavy rain and frequent lightning our main risks.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see another scorcher on Wednesday, with our high in Colorado Springs expected to return to the 90s for one last time this week. Pueblo and the southeastern Plains will see a return to triple digits Wednesday afternoon. A sharp and dynamic cold front will shake up the party late this week, with highs in the 70s and 80s on the Plains and some stormy looking afternoons and evenings. Storms will be more numerous, with heavy rain and flash flooding possible both Thursday and Friday.

Highs will rebound into the 80s and 90s across Southern Colorado this weekend, with the potential for scattered thunderstorms through early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.