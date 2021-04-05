Cooler tomorrow with more widespread fire danger and stronger daytime winds

Tonight's Forecast:

We'll have a bit of a breezy night, but the big winds return early Tuesday! A dip in the jet stream ahead of a cold front Tuesday will allow for strong wind gusts out of the west and southwest Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

Very dry daytime air and strong gusty winds will be the fuel for high fire danger Tuesday. Our fire concerns will wane and disappear behind the cold front Tuesday night as the humidity goes up, but strong winds all day and even in the evening mean any spark or ignited flame could catch and spread quickly through dry grassy areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 45; High: 66. Breezy with clearing skies tonight and mild low temperatures for this time of year. We'll be sunny to start Tuesday with clouds in the afternoon and very strong wind gusts all day, first from the west and then from the north. Gusts could peak in the 40 to 50 mph range. Rain showers are possible on the far north and northeast sides of town from the end of the day through the evening, but most of that will glance off the Palmer Divide and blow southeast through the plains.

PUEBLO: Low: 43; High: 74. Lighter winds overnight with strong gusts kicking up in the morning and lasting well into the evening hours behind our cold front. We'll be much cooler with highs in the 70s and thicker cloud cover by the afternoon. The winds will start southwesterly and switch to the north behind our cold front. Maximum wind gusts in the daytime could be in the lower 50 mph range.

CANON CITY: Low: 48; High: 72. Breezy and mild tonight with clear skies by the morning. We'll be very windy tomorrow with westerly winds gusting in the 40 to 50 mph range and extremely high daytime fire danger. The cold front at the end of the day will be breezy, but the strongest winds with the front will be well east of town.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 37; High: 53. Decreasing cloud cover overnight with a light breeze and chilly overnight lows. We'll be windy again tomorrow with westerly gusts topping out in the 30 to 40 mph range. Fire danger will be elevated in drier grassy areas. There could be a passing rain to snow shower at the end of the day, but it's more likely we'll stay dry.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Breezy conditions overnight with dry skies and chilly temperatures by Tuesday morning. The winds will be strong and gusty out of the west from the morning to early afternoon, but a strong cold front in the afternoon will then push 40 mph northerly gusts over Monument Hill. We could see rain showers mixed with snow Tuesday evening, but little to no accumulation is expected due to very warm pavement temperatures.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s. A bit breezy overnight and mild with clear skies by Tuesday morning. We'll see strong southwest winds develop through the morning and last into the mid-afternoon. Max wind gusts could range from 40 to 45 mph. A strong cold front will move in from the north late-day Tuesday with widespread 30 to 40 mph gusts. Rain showers will likely follow the cold front in from the north, but no snow is expected south of the Palmer Divide. Rain will stop around midnight and we'll by dry by Wednesday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Breezy and mild overnight with clear skies by Tuesday morning. The winds will pick up quickly out of the west and southwest tomorrow and we could see daytime gusts max out around 40 to 50 mph, especially by Trinidad. A cold front will pass by Tuesday at the end of the day with gusty north winds, but we should stay dry through Tuesday night.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Windy over the mountains tonight with even stronger winds through the afternoon Tuesday. We should see west to southwest wind gusts in the 30 and 40 mph range pretty easily over the Sangres and Wet Mountains, and even stronger gusts in the San Luis and Wet Mountain Valleys. A cold front overnight will pass mostly to the east, so we won't see overly strong gusts in the evening, but we should stay pretty dry for most of the mountains.

Extended Outlook:

We should wake up chilly and dry Wednesday morning with much lighter winds and dry skies. We'll stay windy through the rest of the week but with cooler daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The next chance for any rain or snow should arrive next Sunday.

