Cooler today with spotty rain showers

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler than Friday and about 5 degrees below average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 82; Low: 59. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from 10 am through the evening.

PUEBLO: High: 91; Low: 63. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 86; Low: 64. Cooler today with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 70; Low: 52. Comfortable day with showers and thunderstorms possible after 10 am.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from 10 am through the evening.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot to the mid-90s and mostly dry with thunderstorms possible further west and closer to I-25.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s today with sunshine and a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. A flash flood watch is in effect from noon until 9 pm for the Sangre De Cristos mountains. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are likely today.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be a degree or two warmer than today and thunderstorm will be possible once again in the afternoon. A drier and warmer stretch of weather is ahead Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances return by Thursday-Friday of next week.

