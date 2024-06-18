Cooler today with isolated afternoon mountain storms, widespread storms Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Relief from the heat today across southern Colorado thanks to an unseasonably potent cold front rolling southeast through the state this morning. A nice 10-15 degree cool down will pull us back to seasonable highs. It's a dry front: it won't do much to increase moisture over the I-25 corridor, and we'll keep mostly clear skies for the first half of the day with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A weak afternoon shower or t-storm is possible - mainly in the higher zones along the US 24 west corridor in Teller County and over the Palmer Divide. Skies will have that classic spring threatening look without much bite. Slightly better moisture will arrive during the evening commute as winds shift to an easterly upslope direction. Bring the umbrella, skip the rain jacket. Tonight, clouds increase as tropical moisture begins to arrive.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 52.

The normal high today in Colorado Springs is 83 degrees, and we'll be close to that mark today. Mostly sunny with easterly upslope winds at 10-20 mph, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 54.

Sunny this morning, mostly sunny this afternoon with comfortable warmth. East winds at 10-20 mph. Increasing clouds this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 52.

Sunny and pleasant with south winds at 10-20 mph. A weak chance for an afternoon shower during the mid to late afternoon - but generally a nice day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 39.

Mostly sunny this morning. An isolated quick shower is possible after 2:00PM today, but with limited moisture, the day on the whole is nice. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny this morning. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible between 2:00PM-8:00PM. If you see one, it'll last 15-20 minutes before you return to dry conditions. East winds at 10-20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s.

Sunny and warm with east winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 40 mph through the morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/88; Low: 50/53.

Sunny and nice - south winds at 10-20 mph. Enjoy today if you can...the weather pattern turns very wet and unsettled tomorrow!

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny through the morning, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible after 12:00 PM today. Low impacts. South winds at 10-15 mph. Moisture surges in tonight and tomorrow!

Extended outlook forecast:

We crank up the moisture starting tomorrow! Upslope easterly flow will provide plenty of storm juice. Tropical low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is moving northwest - currently classified as a potential tropical cyclone, if the system consolidates it would become Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. It is this moisture that brings us our chances for storms for much of the rest of the week. Morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms are both in the cards Wednesday. Storms Wednesday have the potential to bring heavy rain with an isolated chance for flash flooding from the strongest and slowest moving storms. Highs will plummet another 10 degrees as well, due to the additional cloud cover.

Storm chances persist through Friday as we continue to keep the tropical energy and moisture in the picture. By the weekend, a heat dome over the eastern part of the country will slide west - suppressing widespread thunderstorm chances in the process. However, with moisture still in place, it'll be a battle: between the moisture pushing for storms, and the high trying to stop them. In total, we'll get isolated storm coverage this weekend during the afternoon but with a warming a drying trend compared to the second half of this week.

