Cooler temperatures prevail through Halloween

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cold tonight in southern Colorado. Everyone will experience a hard freeze for the majority of the night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 52;

It will be sunny on Wednesday with light wind out of the SSE at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. The sun will be deceiving, as it will still be quite chilly.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 56;

Chilly but sunny on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 54;

Wednesday will be cold with a FREEZE WARNING in effect through 10 am. It will be a sunny day with ESE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 55;

It will be sunny with light wind on Wednesday out of the W at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 53;

It will be sunny but chilly on Wednesday. Wind will be light out of the SSW at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

It will be sunny with light wind and chilly temperatures on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/22; High: 54/55;

Wednesday will be chilly with sunshine. Light wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

The mountain valleys will be very cold in the morning, with a cool afternoon. It will be sunny. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be near average or a couple of degrees below average through Friday, generally in the 50s and 60s. For trick-or-treating in the plains, temperatures will be in the 40s. Trick-or-treat temperatures in the mountains will be in the 30s.

This weekend is trending warmer with 60s and 70s on tap. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend. Warmer-than-normal temperatures are set to continue through the first week of November.

