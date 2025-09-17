Cooler temperatures on Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the plains as late as 1-2 am. Overnight lows will be a couple of degrees below average, and the sky will be partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 70;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature about 8 degrees below average. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 78;

It will be cooler and partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 75;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 63;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 66;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon through the night. Some storms may be strong with hail and strong wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/47; High: 75/79;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible, favoring mountain zones closer to I-25.

Extended outlook forecast:

An upper-level system will continue to push east on Thursday, bringing a chance of morning rain, but drier air moves in quickly. Temperatures remain below average on Thursday in the 60s and 70s.

Friday and the weekend forecast looks nice with temperatures rebounding back to near average in the 70s and 80s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.