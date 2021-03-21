Cooler Sunday, with an evening mix of rain & snow

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will remain gusty this evening before weakening after midnight. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy as dry weather is expected to persist through Sunday morning. For the mountains, snow will pick up around midnight, with more snow on the way Sunday for the higher elevations.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 30; High: 50. A morning cold front will drop highs on Sunday by more than 20 degrees. As the atmosphere moistens up, rain showers will develop by late afternoon, with a transition to snow after sunset. Snow is likely to fall through Monday morning, with the biggest impacts to travel expected up across the Gap.

PUEBLO: Low: 39; High: 58. Dry in the morning, with increasing clouds and showers by late afternoon. I think that Pueblo will see a changeover to snow late Sunday, but accumulations will largely depend on how quickly the ground cools.

CANON CITY: Low: 39; High: 56. Sunday will start out with dry skies before turning unsettled by late afternoon as rain showers move in. Rain will change over to snow by late Sunday night and continue through midday Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 42. Cooler and breezy on Sunday, with snow showers increasing by the late afternoon hours. As the snow picks up in intensity, we'll likely see periods of heavy snow through midday Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. After a gorgeous and mild Saturday, Sunday's weather will be much cooler as the next storm approaches. Snow will develop by late afternoon to early evening, with periods of snow and some tough travel weather expected through the Monday morning commute.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Saturday's spring-like weather will turn more seasonal on Sunday as highs will be around 20-30 degrees colder. The weather on the Plains will be dry during the day, with rain and some snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Morning sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy and cooler afternoon on Sunday. Moisture will increase by Sunday evening, with rain changing over to snow during the overnight hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. A quick-moving disturbance will spread light to moderate snow to the mountains through the overnight hours, with heavier snow developing late on Sunday. Snow is likely at times across the higher elevations through the middle of the week.

Extended Outlook:

The Monday morning commute will be a mess across the Gap, Teller County and over any Southern Colorado mountain pass, with lesser impacts across the Plains. Areas below 6,500 feet might not see much snow stick to the roads, but will see slushy streets and some ice. Plan for some extra time to get to your destination on Monday. A break in the action Monday afternoon will give way to a second storm Tuesday afternoon. This one doesn't look as strong, but does bring wintry weather back to the forecast from midday Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

