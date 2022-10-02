Cooler Sunday, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see a slightly cooler day today across Southern Colorado as another wave brings back the potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Timing wise for the I-25 corridor and Plains, I expect that we'll see most of the rain between 2-8 pm. In the mountains, ongoing snow showers will be possible at or above the 10-11,000 foot level.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 46. Near average daytime highs today for the Pikes Peak Region, but it will be wet to go along with those mild highs as showers and storms will increase in coverage by early afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. We'll be about 3-5 degrees cooler today, with highs dropping back down to the upper 70s. Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible anytime after 2 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 53. A few showers this morning will give way to a better chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, with the rain expected to let up by around sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 39. More clouds than sunshine for our Sunday and along with the cloud cover, rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late this morning into early this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A cooler and unsettled end to the weekend for northern parts of El Paso County. Although we'll be dry this morning, showers and thunderstorms can be expected at times this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Across Southern Colorado, the warmth will be most prevalent today across the eastern Plains as areas closer to the Kansas border should see more sunshine than those farther west. In addition, a few rain showers will be possible for the Plains, but not until the late afternoon or early evening hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. We'll see a slightly cooler end to the weekend for the southern I-25 corridor, and a pretty good chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon and early evening hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. A chilly October day for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with a mix of rain and snow expected to impact the high country. Snow levels may drop as low as 10,000 feet, with 1-4" of wet accumulations possible above 11,000 feet through late tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

With an upper level low pressure system slowly moving across the northern Rockies over the next 24-48 hours, our weather will remain active and moody heading into the start of the work week. After a slight warm up Monday afternoon, a cold front Monday evening will drop highs around 6-10 degrees by Tuesday. We'll look to dry out by Wednesday, but keep a pleasant fall-like forecast going as we head towards next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

