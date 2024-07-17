Cooler on Wednesday with thunderstorms and heavy rain

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will be possible in southern Colorado until about 11 pm tonight. Overnight temperatures will be cooling to seasonable 40s/50s in the mountains and 50s/50s in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 82;

The high temperature on Wednesday will be about 5 degrees below average. The day begins with sunshine, then thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. The main threats will be lightning, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 87;

The high temperature on Wednesday will be about 7 degrees below average. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the risk of heavy rainfall.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 85;

Starting with sunshine on Wednesday and then clouds increase with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Storms bring the threat of heavy rain and lightning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 74;

Comfortable temperatures on Wednesday with sunshine in the morning and showers and thunderstorms possible after 11 am.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 78;

Mostly sunny in the morning with cooler afternoon temperatures for Monument and the Tri-Lakes area. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and small possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy in the morning with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms once again.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/57; High: 80/80;

Mostly sunny for the first part of the day, and then thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon to evening, with heavy rainfall the main hazard expected.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms begin to pop up as early as 10-11 am in the mountain valleys. Storms will be possible through the afternoon, with heavy rainfall and lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will stay near average or below average through the rest of the week and this weekend. There will be a chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms across the region every day.

