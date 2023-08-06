Cooler on Sunday with a few storms

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures in the plains will be about 10 degrees below average, and seasonable or slightly below average in the mountains.

The sky will be partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is very low today, the main hazards will be lightning and small hail.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 53. Partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible between 1 - 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 58. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible between 3 - 10 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 60. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible between 1 - 9 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 47. Partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible between 1 - 8 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70; Low: 49. Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely between 1 - 9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between 3 pm - midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/80; Low: 56/58. Mostly sunny with just a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny today with most of the mountain valleys remaining dry and breezy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Into the work week, conditions will be generally dry and sunny with drier air moving in from the west. Temperatures will be seasonable during the week. Then thunderstorms return by the end of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

