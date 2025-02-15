Cooler on Saturday with late-day rain and snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front expands southward through southeastern Colorado tonight. It will bring with it isolated snow showers tonight, but there will be a better chance of showers on Saturday afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 39;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees below average. There is a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, with rain transitioning to snow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 42;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a high temperature about 5 degrees below average. There is a chance of rain transitioning to snow in the late afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 47;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with spotty rain and snow showers, with precipitation type depending on the time of day they fall.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 38;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with spotty snow showers possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 39;

Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon rain and evening snow showers possible.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty rain showers in the afternoon transitioning to snow in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/26; High: 44/47;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with breezy wind. There is a chance of spotty snow showers in the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s-40s;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with spotty snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening for the mountain valleys.

Saturday snow forecast:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.