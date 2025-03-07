Cooler on Friday with evening snow, heaviest in far southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Wind will remain gusty at times tonight, coming from the W gusting between 20-50 mph. Wind will turn out of the N in the morning as a cold front arrives. Temperatures will be cool tonight, near or below freezing. The sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 43;

Friday will be cool with partly cloudy conditions. Snow is possible in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 52;

Partly cloudy and cooler on Friday. There is a chance of a wintry mix in the afternoon and light in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 51;

Partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of a wintry mix in the afternoon and snow in the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 38;

Chilly on Friday with a partly cloudy sky and a chance of snow from the early afternoon through the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 36;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Friday with a chance of snow in the early afternoon through the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s-50s;

Partly cloudy and cooler on Friday with highs in the low 40s to low 50s. It will be mostly dry with evening snow possible south of HWY 50 in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/31; High: 47/50;

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from 5 pm Friday until 11 am Saturday. The day starts partly cloudy and cool, with snow moving in during the late afternoon and continuing overnight. Travel will become hazardous, with heavy snow possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Snow will be heaviest in the Wet Mountains and southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

Snow forecast between Friday March 7 - Saturday AM March 8:

