Cooler Monday, with fire danger lowering across Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

An early morning cold front will bring a noticeable shift to our weather pattern beginning today. Light northerly breezes this morning will turn southeasterly this afternoon, gusting in some areas around 20-25 mph. With humidity values around 20-40%, Red Flag Warnings are not anticipated today in Southern Colorado.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the 40s and 50s, with highs cooling another 3-5 degrees on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. A cooler day today compared to what we saw this past weekend for the Pikes Peak Region. Light northerly breezes this morning will turn southeasterly this afternoon, with 20-25 mph wind gusts possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 24. With around 10 degrees of cooling from yesterday's high of 66 degrees, our weather today will be much more comfortable as the wind and high fire danger continues to lessen. Gusts today will be around 20-25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. A bright and breezy start to the week, with highs today around 10 degrees cooler than Sunday. Southeast winds will be sustained around 10-15 mph, gusting up near 25 mph this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 19. Wind will be a little stronger for Teller County today versus adjacent lower elevation areas in the Pikes Peak Region. Gusts around Woodland Park this afternoon could top 30-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A cooler day is on tap for northern El Paso County after the passage of an early morning cold front. Northerly breezes this morning will turn out of the S/SE this afternoon, with 20-30 mph gusts possible.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Fire danger threats will be much lower today, but still elevated in some areas due to gusty S/SE winds this afternoon and 20-30% relative humidity. Overall, it should be a good day to continue firefigthing efforts at the Boggsville Fire, burning to the southeast of Las Animas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. After clocking wind gusts in excess of 70 mph on Sunday along southern parts of the I-25 corridor, today's weather will be much nicer. It will be sunny, with southerly winds today around 10-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Snow showers will continue today for mountain areas mainly north of the Cottonwood Pass. This means that here in Southern Colorado, our mountains should see drier weather on this Monday. Gusty southwest winds can be expected this afternoon, with peak gusts around 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A couple of disturbances will keep our weather cooler and much more unsettled this week versus last week in the Pikes Peak Region. On Tuesday, a few light snow showers will be possible, mainly around our foothills, as well as Woodland Park and the Palmer Divide. A few flurries could also reach Colorado Springs late on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks dry and slightly warmer. A more organized storm will increase our chances for rain and snow showers Thursday before changing to all snow on Friday. For now, we're thinking that Friday will be our most impactful day of the week with accumulations looking very likely in Colorado Springs. Stay tuned for further updates throughout the week.

