Cooler highs Friday, with only a few isolated thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a beautiful end to the week for Southern Colorado, with very few storms today compared to what we saw on Thursday. Storms today should mainly impact the mountains, with only an isolated chance for a thunderstorm or two late this afternoon near the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 58. Friday's forecast will be much cooler than what we saw earlier this week as highs will only warm into the upper 70s. While thunderstorms can't be ruled out this afternoon, they will be much more isolated in coverage.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 60. A break from the heat will surely feel nice today as highs in Pueblo will only warm into the 80s. A rogue shower or two could bring a brief chance of rain to our forecast this afternoon,with small hail and gusty winds possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 61. After yesterday's crazy hail and severe weather, today will be a much nicer and much more mellow day, with highs expected to top out in the lower 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 49. Thunderstorms today will be much more visible for the mountains versus the Plains. That said, storms today will be on the spotty side in Teller County, with severe threats also on the lower side compared to yesterday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Areas of low clouds and fog this afternoon will give way to mostly sunny skies by the lunch hour. By late afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with coverage and intensity down from Thursday.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. After Thursday's severe weather, today's forecast will be a nice and refreshing change. Not only will be it be much calmer, it will also be cooler, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. Cooler, with a few spotty thunderstorms possible this afternoon, and a Marginal Risk of severe weather across the southern I-25 corridor. 1" hail and 60 mph gusts will be possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A mellow and quiet morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon, along with the potential for a few scattered thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will expand back towards the Four Corners Region this weekend, and the result will be a drier and warmer forecast for Southern Colorado. After highs return to near average on Saturday, temperatures will continue to climb Sunday and early next week.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this weekend in the mountains. Mountain showers will continue through early next week before storm chances increase across the Plains by mid-week.

____

