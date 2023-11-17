Cooler Friday with plenty of sun, a pattern change arrives late in the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

After a very warm day thanks to a downslope windstorm, a big cool down heads our way tonight courtesy of a cold front approaching the area. Without much moisture, clouds will be minimal as this front rolls through, but winds will flip-flop: after a gusty day in the Front Range, with weaker winds in the plains, night time winds will be gusty in the plains, and, at least overnight, relatively light along the corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 59;

Wow what a cool down from those 70s! Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the low 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph, dropping below 10 early Friday. A significant cooldown Friday with much more sun.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 63;

Tonight winds remain breezy, now out of the north following a cold frontal passage with breezes at 25-35 mph overnight decreasing toward sunrise. Sunny on Friday and NOT windy! A gentle breeze from the south at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

Mostly clear with lows slightly above freezing. It'll be a close shave though. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Sunny and more seasonable Friday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 52;

Mostly clear and brisk. West winds at 10 to 15 mph, with stronger gusts until the early hours Friday. Sunny bright blue skies for us Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: Low 30s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy early with clearing skies overnight. North winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 20s; High: 60s;

Mostly clear with northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph thanks to a cold front that passed through during the early evening Thursday. Sunny skies Friday with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/33; High: 62/63;

Clear skies tonight give way to a sunny bluebird Friday, much cooler than Thursday though. Lows right around freezing. Still a decent outdoor day by November standards.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s;

Well, you won't be blown off the peaks tomorrow if you're up high! Mostly clear overnight with lows a few degrees either side of freezing. Winds stay gusty until midnight before relaxing toward morning. Sunny skies Friday with light winds, a bit breezier above treeline (10 mph vs 15-20 mph), but again, a fine day for outdoor recreating at most altitudes.

Extended outlook forecast:

A calm and cool start to the weekend with nice outdoor conditions. Saturday night becomes cloudy, with incoming moisture leading to a weak shower chance - if you have evening plans Saturday expect to bring the umbrella. Sunday will bring a dry start - but rain and snow showers arrive during the evening with a changeover to all snow possible Monday morning. Shower chances continue on Monday although they look light and sporadic for now. - stay tuned. Monday will also be quite windy as winds wrap around developing low pressure to the southeast.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.