Cooler Friday, with a few severe storms possible on the eastern Plains

Today’s Forecast:

A nice start to our Friday morning, with a little more sunshine and some comfortable temperatures across Southern Colorado. Thunderstorms will get going in the mountains around noon, reaching the Plains between 1-3 pm. Drier air along the I-25 corridor will mean less coverage than yesterday. However farther to the east, a few showers and thunderstorms in the Plains will have the potential to reach severe status, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 48. Sunshine this morning will give way to a few spotty, hit or miss thunderstorms this afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region. Overall, it shouldn't be as active as what we saw on Thursday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. After a quiet morning, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon around Pueblo, with storm coverage today only around 20%.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 52. While today shouldn't be as active as yesterday, recycled moisture and a nearby area of low pressure will bring a few spotty thunderstorms to our forecast on Friday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 39. Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with the main window from 1-7 pm. More rain and unsettled weather will follow for the upcoming weekend.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A few spotty thunderstorms today for northern El Paso County, but by the weekend, a much wetter and more unseasonably cool weather pattern will resume.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the Plains will have the potential to reach marginally severe criteria. Main threat this afternoon will be across the eastern part of the state.

A "Marginal Risk" of severe weather today for the eastern Plains of Colorado. 1-1.5" hail, 60 mph wind gust and frequent lightning will be the main storm threats. #cowx pic.twitter.com/uMSXQElHbA — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) June 2, 2023

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A slightly cooler end to the week, and along with the cool down, we can't rule out some stronger afternoon thunderstorms around the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Rain and snow showers will pick back up this afternoon over the mountains ahead of what's expected to be an even busier weekend weather wise for the mountains of Southern Colorado.

Extended outlook forecast:

Beginning this weekend, we'll see a return to a wet and unseasonably cool weather pattern for Southern Colorado. An area of low pressure over the Central Rockies will bring widespread rain to our forecast, heaviest during the afternoon and evening hours. While the severe threat is likely low this weekend, the potential for flash flooding in the mountains and urban flooding in the lower elevations will need to be watched closely. Given the forecast, you might want to consider indoor plans this weekend!

The rainy and unsettled pattern will continue into early next week before a return to a more typical late-spring pattern resumes around the middle of the week.

