Cooler & cloudier on Tuesday, with a few sprinkles or snow showers possible

A weak disturbance crossing the state today will bring light snow showers to the mountains, as well as more strong breezes. As the storm lifts off to the northeast this afternoon, we can't rule out a sprinkle or light snow shower in the Pikes Peak Region. If snow is heavy enough, we could see a dusting to an inch in parts of Teller County and the Palmer Divide. I'm not expecting any impacts to travel as road temperatures should remain too warm to see snow stick on the pavement.

Today's highs will be cooler than yesterday by another 2-5 degrees, with highs region-wide topping out in the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 26. A cool and cloudier day, with peeks of sunshine throughout the day on Tuesday in the Pikes Peak Region. Unsettled weather from the mountains could bring a few showers to the Pikes Peak Region during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. Temperatures will continue to cool this afternoon in Pueblo as our high today struggles to reach the upper 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 27. Other than a few sprinkles this afternoon, our weather today will be cooler and cloudier than yesterday, with upper 40s for daytime highs in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 22. A cooler and cloudier Tuesday can be expected in Teller County, along with the potential for a few light snow showers. Snow totals should stay under 1", with accumulations mainly sticking to grassy surfaces.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon in the Tri-Lakes area, and along with the cold, a few rogue snow showers will be possible this afternoon. Snow totals under 1".

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. We'll see much lighter winds today on the Plains and therefore much lower fire danger. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Tuesday's forecast will feature a mild mix of sun and clouds across the southern I-25 corridor as highs today climb into the 40s and 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. A few snow showers will impact the Central Mountains and areas around Pikes Peak today, with less of a chance of snow for areas south of Highway 24.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday's temperatures will rebound by 10-15 degrees, pushing our highs on the Plains into the 50s and 60s. Another weak disturbance will bring more snow to the mountains on Wednesday, and the potential for at least a spotty shower or two in the lower elevations, mainly for areas in El Paso and Teller counties.

Our next winter storm is still on track to bring us an unsettled end to the week. Rain and snow showers will increase by Thursday afternoon and evening as snow levels start out around 6,000 to 7,000 feet. As colder air arrives, snow levels will drop to near 5,000 feet by Friday morning as snow is expected to continue most of the day before wrapping up Friday evening.

An early estimate of snowfall for Colorado Springs is for 3-6" of accumulated snow, but this number is likely to change as more high-resolution data becomes available over the next 24-48 hours. Stay tuned.

