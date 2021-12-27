Cooler and windy start to the final week of 2021

Tonight’s Forecast:

The latest storm to impact our state will push east into the Plains heading into early Monday morning, with decreasing wind and mountain snow showers. Our current High Wind Warning should be allowed to expire by 8 pm as the strongest wind gusts continue to slacken through the overnight hours. This will allow for a colder night as lows fall into the 10s and 20s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 22; High: 44. A colder start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region, with near seasonal temperatures expected, along with strong southerly afternoon wind gusts to 40 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 20; High: 50. The final Monday of 2021 will be cooler and blustery across Pueblo County, with south wind gusts to 35 mph.

CANON CITY: Low: 25; High: 46. A cooler start to the week across Fremont County, and gusty during the afternoon hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 14; High: 33. Windy and cold on Monday, with the chance for a few light snow showers in Teller County. Little to no accumulation expected.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. After a stretch of warmer weather over the holidays, Monday will be much colder over northern El Paso County. In addition, it will continue to be windy, with peak gusts to 40 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. After a nice and mild weekend, we're looking at a cooler and breezy start to the final week of 2021 across the Plains. Peak afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s. More energy will push into the mountains on Monday, and this will help to fuel more strong winds for areas east along the southern I-25 corridor. Peak gusts to 40 mph.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s. A relatively quiet start to the day for the mountains will turn much more active by the afternoon and evening hours as the next big storm brings another round of strong winds and heavy snowfall to the mountains. Mountain travel could once again become quite difficult to navigate from Monday night into the day on Tuesday.

Extended Outlook:

A large trough of low pressure over the western part of the country will spread colder air into Southern Colorado this week, along with gusty winds and periods of mountain snow. A mid-week cold front will bring further cooling to the forecast on Wednesday, followed by a slight warming trend and more wind late this week. Heading into New Year's Day, the longer range models are picking up on some moisture, with the potential for snow showers across the I-25 corridor and Plains. Still a ways out there, but definitely worth our attention since we have yet to see any measurable snowfall this season at the Colorado Springs Airport.

