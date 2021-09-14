Cooler and wetter weather expected on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated thunderstorms will be few and far between this evening, mainly over the mountains, as well as parts of El Paso and Teller counties. Skies will clear out heading into Tuesday morning as overnight lows cool down to the 40s and 50s in most areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 55; High: 79. Cooler and more unsettled on Tuesday, with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side.

PUEBLO: Low: 56; High: 85. Low level moisture will increase on Tuesday behind the passage of an early morning cold front. This will set the stage for better chances for rain by late afternoon and evening, along with cooler daytime highs.

CANON CITY: Low: 56; High: 83. Tuesday is expected to be our coolest day of the week, and along with the cool down will come the potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 46; High: 70. Mostly cloudy and mild for Teller County on Tuesday, with the early to mid afternoon hours our best chance for showers and thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s. A Tuesday morning cold front will bring a much cooler and wetter day to northern El Paso County, along with the chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. Cooler across the Plains on Tuesday, with increasing clouds and showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast by the late afternoon and evening hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Increasing clouds throughout the day will give way to the potential for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Unsettled weather will return to the mountains on Tuesday as scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the region. As skies dry out at night, cold overnight lows will be possible across the higher elevations.

Extended Outlook:

Dry skies will return by Wednesday as temperatures start to recover after Tuesday's brief cool down. Another round of late-summer sizzle is expected by the end of the week as highs will be well above average late this week and into the upcoming weekend.

