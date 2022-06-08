Cooler and drier day on Wednesday as severe threat weakens

Tonight's Forecast:

Our current severe weather and tornado threat for the eastern Plains should significantly wind down between 8-10 pm. After midnight, a cool front will drop in from the north, with some drizzle possible across the eastern slopes and Plains. This will leave us chilly Wednesday morning, with a few lingering clouds around sunrise.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 73; Wednesday will be a mild and much quieter day across the Pikes Peak Region, with a lot less activity expected Wednesday afternoon due to a much more stable atmosphere.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 79; A beautiful day on Wednesday, with a mild mix and sun and clouds in our forecast, and upper 70s for daytime highs.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 78; Mostly sunny and cooler on Wednesday. Other than a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm, our forecast looks pretty dry.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 67; Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday, with just a slight chance of a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm in our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Drier air will filter into the region on Wednesday, and with a more stable environment in place, rain chances will be greatly diminished compared to what we saw the past couple of days.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s; After an active couple of days across the Plains of Colorado, our weather will be much quieter on Wednesday. On top of drier air, highs will warm comfortably into the middle to upper 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; A bit cooler Wednesday after the passage of an overnight cold front. A few spotty storms may develop by the afternoon, but chances are that most areas will stay dry.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; A pretty nice and mellow day for the mountains on Wednesday, with only an isolated chance that we'll see a passing afternoon thunderstorm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warming late this week, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible each day through Friday. A strong ridge of high pressure will top headlines this weekend, and it looks like a scorcher folks, with highs in the 80s and 90s for the Plains. This could very well be the first triple digit day of the year for Pueblo and the lower Arkansas River Valley, and for the rest of Southern Colorado, we're looking at some serious heat.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

