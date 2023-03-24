Cool with spotty showers on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Partly cloudy today with spotty rain or snow showers across the region this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. Partly cloudy with ENE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. Chance of afternoon rain or snow showers with accumulations of a dusting or less.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with NNE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. Chance of an afternoon or evening rain shower.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 13. Partly cloudy today with WNW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. There will be a chance of snow showers this afternoon and evening with accumulations of a dusting to an inch by Saturday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 43; Low: 19. Partly cloudy with ENE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. Chance of afternoon rain or snow showers with accumulations of a dusting to a 2 inches by Saturday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy with ENE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. Chance of an afternoon or evening rain shower or weak thunderstorm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 48/54; Low: 21/23. Partly cloudy today with WNW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Spotty snow showers during the day with light accumulations for mountain valleys, but the mountain tops will see a couple of inches through tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be chilly, about 5-10 degrees cooler than today. Saturday will bring isolated snow showers to the region, favoring the Palmer Divide. On Sunday an isolated light snow shower is possible across the region with cool temperatures remaining. Conditions dry out and warm up next week with the warmest day being Wednesday in the 60s and 70s for the plains and 50s in the mountains.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

