Cool with showers on Saturday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cloudy overnight with a mix of rain and snow showers across the region. Snow is likely to accumulate in Teller County and northern El Paso County, in the mountains of Fremont County. The Wet Mtns and Sangre De Cristos may also see a little accumulation.

Snow accumulation forecast (mostly Friday night, a little bit on Saturday evening):

Pikes Peak region expected snow from Friday evening until Saturday evening:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 48;

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow possible. Showers will be most likely in the morning and again in the evening. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 53;

A chance of rain on Saturday morning and again in the evening. Between showers, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be from the E at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 53;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 49;

Light snow in the morning, then a break before another round of rain & snow showers in the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 44;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with light snow in the morning and then a break in the showers from late morning until early afternoon. More rain and snow showers are possible Saturday evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of rain showers in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/37; High: 54/55;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s-60s;

Mountain valleys will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with spotty light snow in the morning, a bit of sun in the late morning and early afternoon, then a wintry mix of showers in the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be the drier and sunnier day this weekend. Temperatures will be back to seasonable or above-average highs. Temperatures remain warmer than average through next week, generally with 60s in the mountains and 70s to 80s in the plains.

____

