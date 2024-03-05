Cool with clouds on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight and chilly, dropping to the 20s. It will be dry overnight with light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 47;

Mostly cloudy with a few stray sprinkles possible in the afternoon. Winds will be from the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 53;

Mostly cloudy with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high will be just slightly lower than average for early March.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 51;

Partly cloudy with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 42;

Mostly cloudy with periodic light snow possible, with less than an inch of accumulation expected. Winds will be from the SSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 44;

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or snow flurries possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a cool day with a light breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy with a chilly morning in the mid-20s, followed by highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be light from the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/30; High: 51/54;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a few stray snow showers possible with very little accumulation if you see a shower. Highs will make it to the low 40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday. There will still be some pretty thick high clouds across the region on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, our next storm begins to take shape, with snow showers west of I-25 on Thursday morning, with rain transitioning to snow in the plains on Thursday evening. Snow showers will continue into Friday. Plan for snowy travel across Colorado from Thursday through Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.