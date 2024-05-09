Cool with clouds and spring showers on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy in southern Colorado. Low temperatures will be cooler than average by about 5 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 49;

Thursday will be cloudy and chilly with the high temperature reaching almost 20 degrees below average. There is a chance of rain showers all day, favoring the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the ENE at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 58;

Cloudy and cool on Thursday with a chance of rain showers during the day. Winds will be from the ENE at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 53;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with cool temperatures. There is a chance of rain all day, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 41;

Cloudy and cold on Thursday with a chance of snow showers during the day. About 2-5" of snow is expected to accumulate between Thursday and Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 41;

Cold and cloudy on Thursday with periodic rain showers during the day. There is a chance of a wintry mix and a change over to snow at times. Snow accumulations are likely to be less than an inch.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday and chilly with highs in the low to mid-60s. There is a chance of rain showers on Thursday, but the chance is higher the further west you are.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/37; High: 49/57;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Cloudy on Thursday with a wintry mix of showers. The rain-snow line should hover close to 8,000 feet in elevation. The mountain valleys are likely to pick up a couple of inches of snow between Thursday and Friday. Mountain tops and mountain passes over 10,000 feet could see a foot or more.

Snow forecast from Thursday-Friday:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.