Cool with clouds and spotty rain Monday

Today’s Forecast:

Showers will be possible today across the entire region. An early round of showers late this morning into the early afternoon will favor the mountains and the eastern plains south of HWY 50. Another round of showers this evening will favor the mountains and I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 47. Partly to mostly cloudy today with showers possible off and on during the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 50. Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible throughout the day and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy today with rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 38. Mostly cloudy and cool with spotty showers today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 65; Low: 43. Partly to mostly cloudy with off an on showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Dry this morning with showers likely this afternoon and evening with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/74; Low: 47/45. Mostly cloudy today with showers possible early in the afternoon to the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Low to upper 60s for mountain valleys with clouds and spotty rain showers throughout the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday starts cloudy and cool with light rain. Rain showers will be possible once again Tuesday afternoon but will be much spottier than today. Expect to remain cool in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week and likely dry from Wednesday through Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.