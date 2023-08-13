Cool with a few storms in southern Colorado Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Today a cold front is moving through the plains in southern Colorado. This front will actually bring in drier air and reduce rain potential in the plains by clearing out the monsoon moisture. But the monsoon pattern remains in the mountains and that is where storms develop today. Some of the mountain storms will spill over into the I-25 corridor this evening.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average in the plains, and seasonable or slightly below average in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 54.

Partly cloudy today with a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 2 pm - 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 60.

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms between 3 pm - 10 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 60.

Partly cloudy today with a chance of thunderstorms between 2 pm - 10 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 46.

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 1 pm - 9 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 50.

Partly cloudy today with a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 2 pm - 9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s.

Partly cloudy with generally dry conditions during the day with a low chance of showers late in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/81; Low: 54/54.

Partly cloudy today with a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms between 2 pm - 10 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be cloudy and cool across the region with a few showers in the mountains and likely dry in the plains. Then, from Tuesday onward, temperatures return to seasonable or slightly above average with 80s and 90s returning. It will be a hot and generally dry week ahead.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

