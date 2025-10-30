Cool with a breeze on Thursday, remaining chilly on Halloween Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with cold temperatures, in the upper 20s to low 30s for most of the region. Winds will increase in the morning, coming out of the N as a weak cold front blows through, gusting 20-35 mph on Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 56;

Sunny on Thursday with a breeze out of the N at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 60;

About 5 degrees below average, but sunny on Thursday. Wind will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 59;

It will be cool on Thursday with sunshine. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 54;

It will be cool on Thursday with sunshine. Wind will be variable, initially out of the NE, then out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 53;

It will be cool with a breeze on Thursday with N wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

The plains will be mostly sunny and chilly on Thursday. Winds will make it feel a bit cooler than the air temperature. The wind will be coming out of the N at 5-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/33; High: 57/59;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a light breeze out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be cool but comfortable in the mountain valleys on Thursday with sunshine and light wind.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, there will be an increase in mid-level and high clouds during the day. Temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than Thursday's conditions. You should generally plan on temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating, so coats are necessary, but it won't be too windy, and it will be dry.

We will be warming up this weekend, back to the 60s and 70s, and we will remain in that range through the first week of November.

