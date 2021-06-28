Cool, unsettled weather to carry over into next week

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across Southern Colorado through late this evening. After midnight, most of the lingering rainfall will be found over the mountains and areas along and south of Highway 50. In the higher elevations, several inches of snowfall will be possible above 12,000 feet.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 49; High: 68. The cool and unsettled weather that we saw this past weekend will continue on Monday across the Pikes Peak Region, with below average highs and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: Low: 54; High: 73. Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, with an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

CANON CITY: Low: 51; High: 71. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in the forecast on Monday as the potential for more wet weather returns during the afternoon and evening hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 39; High: 57. On Monday, we'll see a continuation of this past weekend's cool and unsettled weather, with the potential for more rain and isolated thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Not much rain is expected during the morning hours, but this is likely to change by the afternoon with another round of rain in the forecast.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Overnight rain showers should taper off by early Monday morning, with another round of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast any time in the afternoon and evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40S/50s; High: 60s. Far southern parts of the state could stay pretty wet over the next 12-24 hours as Monday's forecast will feature another day of cool and unsettled weather.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. Rain, mixed with snow for elevations above 12,000 feet that could lead to several inches of accumulation by early Monday morning. Rain and snow showers will continue into the day on Monday as well.

Extended Outlook:

Daily thunderstorm activity will remain high through the end of the week and into the start of the holiday weekend. As temperatures warm during the forecast period, there's also the potential that we could tap into the monsoon flow around the middle of the week. Temperatures should be much closer to seasonal norms by next weekend as high pressure moves into the Desert Southwest.

