Cool temperatures on Tuesday with spotty rain and snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cloudy and very cold tonight. Most of southern Colorado will fall into the teens. Winds will significantly decrease tonight and will be at 15 mph or less.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 42;

Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon wintry mix. The grass may see light accumulations. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 47;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of a wintry mix shower in the afternoon. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 23; High: 45;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of spotty showers in the afternoon, likely a wintry mix. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 35;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon snow showers. A quick 1-2 inches is possible under these spotty afternoon showers. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 13; High: 39;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a spotty afternoon snow shower possible, with up to an inch in the grass possible. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be much lighter, out of the SE from 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17/19; High: 40/44;

Snow will begin to melt with above-freezing afternoon temperatures. The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a slight chance of an afternoon shower with a wintry mix of precipitation.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers in the mountain valleys during the afternoon and early evening. Accumulations should be light in general, less than 2 inches.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be warming about 5-10 degrees each day for the rest of the week. The sky will be partly cloudy and conditions will be dry from Wednesday through Sunday. This weekend looks comfortable in the 50s in the mountains and 60s and 70s in the plains.

