Cool & showery weather for Mother's Day

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will remain a threat across the Plains through late this evening. As the thunderstorms push east into Kansas, the threat should come to an end around 9-10 pm. Skies will remain mostly cloudy during the overnight hours as moisture deepens over the state heading into Mother's Day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 39; High: 50. Nice and warm the past couple of days, but that nice weather is not expected to last on Mother's Day. Instead, Sunday's forecast will be much cooler and unsettled, with rain showers and thunderstorms likely by the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 44; High: 56. Mother's Day will be pretty chilly across Pueblo County, with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms likely by the afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low: 43; High: 55. A chance of rain Sunday morning, with rain showers likely by the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 46. A colder airmass will push back into our forecast on Sunday. Along with the chilly weather will come a mix of rain and snow, with light accumulations on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. Cloudy and cool on Mother's Day, with rain and snow showers at times throughout the day. Rain and snow will continue into Sunday night, with only minor accumulations across northern El Paso County.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms across the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Sunday begins a cooling trend that will continue into the following week. We'll also see a better potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Mother's Day than what we saw on Saturday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s. Snow showers and thunderstorms for the mountains on Sunday, with a few inches of accumulation possible through late Sunday evening.

Extended Outlook:

Cold and unsettled weather will continue through the middle of next week. Snow levels will drop down to near 7,000 feet by late Sunday night and Monday morning, and all the way down to 6,000 feet by Monday night and Tuesday morning. Monday is likely to be the wettest and coldest day of the forecast. Highs will only warm into the 40s and low 50s, which is well below normal for this time of the year.

