Cool & showery on Sunday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will continue across the mountains tonight, with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect until 6 am. Additional accumulations of 3-8" will be possible for the Sangres, San Juan Mountains and parts of the Continental Divide. For the Plains, a few light rain or snow showers will be possible through around midnight, with generally dry skies on tap for the lower elevations as we head into Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 41; Cool, cloudy and showery on Sunday for the Pikes Peak Region, with the best chance for snow to fall during the afternoon and evening hours. A light dusting to an inch of accumulation will be possible through late Sunday night.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 49; Sunday will be mostly cloudy and around 5-10 degrees cooler than today. A stray rain or snow shower will be possible during the second half of the week, with little to no accumulation.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 48; Cloudy and cooler, with a few hit or miss rain/snow showers possible by the afternoon and early evening hours. Other than a light dusting in some areas, accumulations are not expected over the next 12-24 hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 40; Colder on Sunday, with the potential for some scattered, light snow during the day. Snow totals in Teller County will range from a trace to 2".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; We can expect a cooler and somewhat unsettled end to the weekend, with the potential for a few light snow showers from the afternoon into the evening hours. Up to 1" of accumulation.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; A chilly end to the weekend for the eastern Plains, and along with the cool down, we're watching for the potential for a few spotty rain or snow showers throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Sunday's weather will be cooler, with the potential for a few spotty rain and snow showers across the region.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for the Sangres until 6 am Sunday, with the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and an additional 3-8" of snow. After a brief lull in the action early on Sunday, another round of light snow will be possible again by the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will continue in the mountains on Monday, with the potential expanding east into parts of Teller and Fremont counties. High pressure will build into place from Tuesday to Wednesday, and by Wednesday, we're looking at 60s and 70s for daytime highs in the Plains.

A quick changeover in our weather will occur on Thursday as our next storm system looks to bring snow, gusty winds and much colder temperatures to Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.