Cool & showery Mother's Day forecast for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Look for a pretty soggy day across Southern Colorado, with on-again/off-again rain showers for your Sunday. With a cool and stable atmosphere in place, there's no need to worry about any dangerous hail on Mother's Day, but we can't rule out a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, with lightning the main threat.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 44. Cloudy skies, with spurts of rain today around the Pikes Peak Region. Highs on Mother's Day will be chilly, around 10 degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 47. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will come in waves today across the Steel City. While it won't be a super wet day, I would recommend moving your Mother's Day plans indoors.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 51. Damp and dreary on Sunday, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms expected to impact our weather during the afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 38. A cool and cloudy Mother's Day for Teller County, with periods of rain throughout the daytime and early evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. If you're taking mom outside today, make sure to bring a rain jacket and some warmer clothes as today's forecast will be cool and showery across northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Wet at times, and cooler than average for the eastern Plains on Sunday. Best to plan for some time indoor time with mom to avoid today's rain showers.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy and showery on Mother's Day, with daytime highs much below average for this time of the year.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Unsettled weather will continue across the high country on Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms for some, along with the possibility of light accumulations in the mountain zones above 10,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain and thunderstorm chances will become more spotty in nature by Monday, with afternoon thunderstorms forming over the mountains before drifting east into more stable air over the Plains. By Tuesday and Wednesday, warmer temperatures will allow for more typical shower and thunderstorm chances.

Further out...our forecast looks potentially wet again late next week as another round of severe weather will be possible by Thursday, followed by more persistent, heavy rainfall.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

