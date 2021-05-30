Cool & rainy Sunday afternoon and evening for Southern Colorado

Today's Forecast:

A much cooler pattern is expected on both Sunday and Monday, with highs this afternoon only warming into the 50s. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our recent burn areas, with the watch expected to go into effect at noon and continue until 10 pm.

KOAA weather Flash Flood Watches on Sunday for the recent burn scars, mountains and foothills

Outside of the mountains, heavy rain will be possible by mid-afternoon, along with scattered thunderstorms. The main severe weather threat will be a little weaker today compared to yesterday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 58; Low: 44. A few peeks of sunshine this morning will give way to a wet and unsettled afternoon. Periods of rain will continue through this evening across the Pikes Peak Region, with isolated thunderstorms also possible.

PUEBLO: High: 65; Low: 48. Highs on Sunday will be around 15-20 degrees cooler as an unsettled weather pattern lingers over Southern Colorado. The rain should hold off until mid-afternoon, with periods of rain likely through the evening.

CANON CITY: High: 64; Low: 48. Rain showers will become more numerous this afternoon. Along with the rain, there's also the potential for scattered thunderstorms, some of which could bring small hail and gusty winds to our forecast.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 52; Low: 39. Rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours, with a slight chance thatstorms turn severe across Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s/40s. Dry for a little while this morning. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will move off of the mountains and into the Palmer Divide, and some could turn severe.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. Rainy and unsettled for the Plains through this evening. Severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, with large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes the main threats.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Dry skies this morning will give way to a cool and unsettled Sunday afternoon. Today's storms will bring the potential for heavy rainfall and a isolated severe thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. It's looking like a wet and stormy afternoon across the mountains. By tonight, snow levels are expected to lower down to 10,000 feet, with more than 6" of snow above 11,000 feet.

Extended Outlook:

The rest of the holiday weekend will remain wet, with periods of rain extending into Memorial Day. Highs on Monday will be quite chilly, only warming into the upper 40s and 50s. Rainfall totals over the next two days are likely to range between 0.5" and 1.5" across Southern Colorado. Warmer and slightly drier conditions are expected by Tuesday, with the chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. After Tuesday, rain chances will greatly diminish over the Plains for the rest of the week, with daily thunderstorms still possible over the higher terrain.

