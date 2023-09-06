Cool and pleasant morning will give way to a warmer Wednesday afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure to our south will continue to expand towards Colorado this afternoon, allowing for highs to warm by several degrees from what we saw yesterday. Breezy southerly winds will gust this afternoon up near 20-25 mph in some areas, with elevated fire weather concerns over the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 56. After a high of 81° on Tuesday, our next round of hot weather will begin this afternoon as highs look to rebound into the middle 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 56. Those 80s that we saw on Tuesday will give way to lower 90s this afternoon, with the heat expected to stick around through at least the start of the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 57. A warm and breezy Wednesday for Canon City, with our daytime high this afternoon expected to climb into the upper 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 45. After a cooler Tuesday, we'll see a warmer and breezy Wednesday, with rain not expected for the next 24 hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Our nice and cool morning will give way to a warmer afternoon as highs today rebound into the 70s and lower 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A nice chill in the air this morning, but turning back to a taste of summer by the afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Breezy and warmer this afternoon as highs return to the 80s and 90s after Tuesday's brief cool down.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Lots of sunshine for the high country today, but windy this afternoon, with peak southerly wind gusts up near 30-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will remain in firm control of our weather through the start of the weekend, keeping us hot, dry and breezy. The hottest day is expected to be on Thursday, with 90s and some lower 100s on the Plains.

As high pressure breaks down this weekend, a series of fronts will bring cooler weather to Southern Colorado early next week, and an increased potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

