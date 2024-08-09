Cool on Friday, with an elevated risk of heavy rain and flooding

Today’s Forecast:

A foggy and cool start to our Friday will give way to another unseasonably cool afternoon here in Colorado Springs. After a high on Thursday of just 69 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport, we should warm into the lower 70s today. Our average high this time of the year is 85 degrees. In Pueblo, we're expecting to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be numerous across the mountains today, and should reach the I-25 corridor much earlier this what we saw on Thursday. Thunderstorms will remain possible at times through late this evening, with skies drying out past midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 54. A foggy start to our Friday will turn stormy late this afternoon and evening. Along with the potential for showers to last until midnight, we'll also see an increased flood risk today across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 58. We're looking at similarly cool temperatures to what we saw yesterday in the Pueblo area, but with a better chance later today of showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 59. Gray skies this morning will give way to numerous showers and thunderstorms starting this afternoon, with heavy rain and flooding possible through this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 45. Cloudy and cool today, with numerous showers and thunderstorms through late this evening. With heavy rain possible, there's an elevated risk of flooding today in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s. We're dealing with some pretty thick fog this morning in northern El Paso county. . There might be a few peeks of sunshine before the storms arrive later today and tonight, including the potential for a wet commute over the Palmer Divide this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Although we didn't see much rain on the Plains on Thursday, we're looking at a better chance later today and tonight for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could lead to localized flooding.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A few showers early today will give way to an unsettled and stormy afternoon, with showers picking up in coverage by late this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Showers have been persistent in some of our state's southern mountains and mountain valleys this morning. Towards the afternoon, the threat for rain will grow, with rain showers likely through late tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs will rebound into the 80s this weekend in Colorado Springs, and along with the warm up, we are expecting a return to sunshine by Saturday morning. Sunshine early will give way to scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. A similar day can be expected on Sunday, with clear skies early and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

A chance for thunderstorms will continue across Southern Colorado into early next week, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

