Cool for June weather to continue on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will be pretty common across Southern Colorado through late this evening, with the biggest concern being heavy rain and lightning, but not severe weather. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 9 pm for the southeastern mountains and our recent burn scars. Dry weather should develop past midnight, leaving us cool and cloudy by Sunday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 51; High: 69. A few peeks of sunshine for the first part of our Sunday followed by rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Some rain could be heavy, especially along and near the foothills and mountains.

PUEBLO: Low: 54; High: 73. Mostly cloudy and cool on Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms should hold off until the afternoon hours, so make sure to get your errands done early.

CANON CITY: Low: 53; High: 71. Cloudy, cool and unsettled on Sunday. After a chance of rain showers during the morning hours, rain will become likely by the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 59. Cool for late June standards on Sunday in Teller County, with periods of rain and thunderstorms forming by the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool, but refreshing on Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast by the afternoon and evening hours.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Partly to mostly sunny skies across the Plains on Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s. Overcast and unsettled on Sunday, with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Rain showers, possibly mixed with snow during the morning hours, with periods of rain and thunderstorms for the higher elevations by the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

An unsettled and cool pattern is expected to last into the middle of next week. After Monday, we should see drier mornings, with the potential for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day through the end of the week. As low pressure slides east, afternoon highs will slowly climb throughout the week across Southern Colorado.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter