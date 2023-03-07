Cool & cloudy Tuesday, with morning freezing drizzle possible

Tonight's Forecast:

A frontal boundary out across the eastern Plains will allow for the upslope flow to become better established over Southern Colorado tonight. After midnight, clouds should become fairly widespread along and east of I-25, with the potential for freezing drizzle and fog to develop. This could lead to a few slick spots on elevated surfaces by Tuesday morning, so you should try to avoid braking hard on surfaces that look wet or icy.

Although the models can struggle with low level moisture, the potential for freezing fog and drizzle will be possible on the Plains of Colorado by Tuesday morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/nhImIA1Ept — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 7, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 40; After some patchy morning fog and freezing drizzle, we're looking at a cooler and more overcast day for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday, with peeks of sunshine possible by the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 43; Early morning fog and drizzle will give way to a mostly cloudy and cooler day for the Steel City, with lower 40s for daytime highs.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 46; Morning clouds and patchy drizzle will give way to a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with variable winds 10-15 mph throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 46; just like the sign says, Woodland Park may very well be the "city above the clouds" on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and gusty southwest winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; Thick, low-level morning clouds will bring the potential for some freezing drizzle to our forecast Tuesday morning, along with a few light snow showers. Even into the afternoon hours, clouds may be tough to clear, with a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; After 70s in some areas on Sunday, the cool down will continue on Tuesday thanks to cloudy skies during the morning, and the potential for morning fog and freezing drizzle.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Some of the warmest weather in our state on Tuesday will be across the southern I-25 corridor, an area where westerly wind gusts will bring downslope warming to east slopes of the mountains. Peak afternoon wind gusts 35-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; No new snow on Tuesday, but still some wind to contend with in the mountains, which could lead to blowing snow from what's already on the ground. Peak afternoon wind gusts 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The thick layer of stratus clouds will remain in our forecast on Wednesday, with the potential for another round of fog and freezing drizzle during the morning hours. A windy cold front on Thursday will mostly be devoid of any snow or moisture, but will be responsible for widespread gusts of 40-50 mph during the day. The dry downslope flow late this week will also bring back the potential for high fire danger.

As for snow...our next chance for wintry weather looks to hold off until the weekend, but this far out, it's not looking like anything too significant.

